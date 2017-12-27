Gas prices in Rockford spike

Gas prices in Rockford rose this week for the first time this month.
According to GasBuddy.com prices jumped eight cents to about $2.48 a gallon. That number is about five cents a gallon higher than the national average.
The national average also rose last week by one cent. Gas prices in Rockford with the rise in prices are nearly 10 cents a gallon more than this time last year.
Nationally, gas prices are still down 6.5 cents this month but are still almost 16 cents higher than they were last year.
