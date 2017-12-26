CherryVale Mall adjusts policy as shoppers make gift exchanges

For some, a trip to the mall the day after Christmas is a family tradition.

"Sometimes, we'll just get up like really, really early to go see what's going on around the mall," Analisa Cruz, a shopper says.

Whether it's returning a gift that's too big or too small or maybe one that just wasn't on your wish list, Cherryvale Mall leaders say it typically sees nearly eight million people walk through it's doors a year. Leaders say October to January is it's busiest time.

"My mom was like, 'Well, the mall is probably going to be crazy. I don't know if I really wanna go out there'," Samantha Rundblad, a shopper says.

And with the influx of people -- comes some change. Mall leaders say it's enforcing it's Youth Escort Policy -- a rule that's normally only enforced on Friday and Saturday nights. That means if you're younger than 18 years old -- you'll need to be with a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21 years old.

"Incidents regarding crowd control over shopping centers across the united states have happened over recent years and so the youth escort policy is one way for us to really maintain the crowds," Melissa Cavanaugh, a spokesperson with the CherryVale Mall says.

While the CherryVale Mall says it hasn't had any of those incidents inside the mall, it says it wants to make sure all it's shoppers and employees feel safe as they wrap up the holiday season.

"There are a lot of people that are off work today," Cavanagh says. "It's a holiday still and they want to spend time with their family and their friends and this is a great place."

The adjustment to the Youth Escort Policy runs from now through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.