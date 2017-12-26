Stateline heating companies swamped with calls as temps drop below zero

When cold weather moves in for the winter, keeping your home warm is a top priority.

But as temperatures drop below zero, experts say the extreme cold can sometimes be too much for heating systems.

"The colder temperatures, the furnaces or whatever equipment is in the building are seeing more stress than they would in a normal heating condition so more systems fail because they're running more often," said interim director for the city of Rockford's construction and development services Nelson Sjostrom.

And according to local heating companies, that's happening all over the Stateline.

"It's just non-stop...go, go, go," said dispatcher for Allen Heating and Cooling Laura Durham.

Allen Heating and Cooling says it typically gets around 20 calls for service a day.

The day after Christmas that number was closer to 40.

Now, quite often after a weekend...or a holiday weekend...our customers say well i didn't want to call for service and get overtime fees, so some of them have been without heat for days," said Durham.

With service already backed-up, heating companies say the best thing to do if you have a problem is get help right away.

"Don't wait, don't wait, pick up the phone," said Durham.

While homeowners can call their local heat provider, for renters, the problem falls on their landlord. According to city code, a home or apartment should be able to hold a temperature of 68 degrees. If it can't, that could mean problems.

"The worst case scenario is we have an unresponsive landlord, or simply the heating system can't be repaired in a reasonable time frame, then our department is forced to condemn that unit," said Sjostrom.

A harsh, but necessary solution the city says protects renters in the end.

"It comes down to life health and safety," said Sjostrom.

If you're having a heating issue in your apartment or rental unit, call your landlord first. If the problem continues, you should contact the city's construction and development services.

