Authorities looking for missing elderly woman from Chicago suburbs

Authorities in Illinois are looking for a missing elderly woman from the Chicago suburbs.

Officials say Catherine Monckton, 67, was on her way to her home at 179 Fairfield Drive in Carol Stream and she never arrived. Catherine suffers from the early stages of dementia.

She is a white female with green eyes and gray hair. Monckton is 5-foot-8-inches and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long dark green wool coat, gray shirt, black or dark jeans and black boots.

She drives a 2014 Toyota Carolla with a license plate V471553.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local authorities.