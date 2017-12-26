With the new year come new laws in Illinois - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

With the new year come new laws in Illinois

With a new year comes several new laws in the state of Illinois.

In fact, about 200 new laws will take affect in 2018. Here are just a few of them:

  • A new law allows high schools to establish partnerships with local law enforcement to create a police training academy program. The goal is to better streamline students into a job in law enforcement.
  • Another law aims to protect children. It requires all schools to post contact information for the department of children and family services to report child abuse or neglect.
  • Illinois is creating tougher sentencing guidelines for repeat gun offenders, while working to keep non-violent criminals out of prison.
  • Starting in 2018, there will be a "veteran" designation on death certificates in Illinois.
  • Another law protects volunteer first responders, saying they can not be fired for responding to an emergency call or text.
  • A new law designates august fourth as "Barack Obama day" in honor of the nation's 44th president.
  • A new law says in the case of a divorce the court will decide who gets custody of your pet. A judge can determine either sole or joint ownership. The law says courts will consider the well being of the animal and this law does not apply to service animals.
  • Another law could help domestic violence victims. It they're under a cell phone plan with their abuser, they can break their contract without penalty. They can also keep their phone number when they leave their abuser.
  • Public schools must begin monitoring average daily attendance and report it. Current law doesn't require daily attendance to be reported.
  • Another law for public schools--districts must have feminine hygiene products available for free in school bathrooms. This is meant to accommodate students. The new law also applies to charter schools.
