Rockford Rescue Mission looking for donations going into the new year

The Rockford Rescue Mission is looking for support after a financial shortfall in 2017.

Executive Director, Sherry Pitney said in a statement, "We must continue our outreach to our neighbors who are hurting, and find new way to meet their growing and changing needs."

This past year the Mission served 132,916 meals to men, women, and children. In addition, they provided over 49,506 nights of shelter to struggling people who would have otherwise been on the streets.

"But we can't stop now," said Executive Director Sherry Pitney. "I also encourage those with a heart for the homeless to consider making monthly gifts throughout 2018 to provide a steady stream of financial support."

Pitney continued saying, "I'm confident this compassionate community will step up to help head off a financial shortfall and, more importantly, continue to care for our neighbors who need food, shelter and a pathway to changed, self-sufficient lives."

Gifts may be sent by mail to Rockford Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1958, Rockford, IL 61110-0458, or made online at rockfordrescuemission.org. Monthly giving options are available online as well. All gifts received online or postmarked by December 31 are tax-deductible for 2017.