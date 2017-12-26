Puri family gifts land to Rockford Christian Schools

Rockford Christian Schools announce a donation of eight acres of land by First Midwest Group and the Puri family.



The land valued at $2. million will go to the Rockford Christian Education Association. The land is located on Bell School Road and is adjacent to Rockford Christian Schools' existing facility.



Rockford Christian says the donation is the first step toward a single PreK-12 Rockford Christian campus.



First Midwest Group and the Puri family have been benefactors to Rockford Christian Schools before. They co-donated with Randy and Jane Reese the land for the original school as well as two acres for the Diana Bertrand Science, Technology and Humanities Center.



"We are truly blessed and grateful to First Midwest Group and The Puri Family for their ongoing support and commitment to our vision of setting the standard of excellence for faith-based, college-preparatory education for the nation and world," said Randy Taylor, superintendent of Rockford Christian Schools.



The gift of land to Rockford Christian Schools comes just a month after the school announced plans to build an Indoor Fitness and Recreation Facility, a Center for the Arts, and a residence hall to enhance the college-preparatory experience.