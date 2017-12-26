One person is hurt after a two-car crash involving an Ogle County Sheriff's vehicle

One person is hurt after a two-car crash involving an Ogle County Sheriff's Office deputy.

It happened on Christmas Day around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 251 and Flagg Road, according to Illinois State Police.

An Ogle County Sheriff's Dodge Charger was going southbound on Hwy 251 with an emergency light and siren activated, according to police. When a Chevrolet Malibu was headed westbound on Flagg Road the two cars collided. The deputy, Nic Anaya, 37, of Rochelle refused medical treatment. Jennifer Petersen, 39, of Rochelle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.