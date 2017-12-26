Inspiring 815: Reggie Tillmon

Reggie Tillmon has worked his same job at Woodward in Loves Park for the last 33 years.

And while he's on the clock for the company from 9-5 every day, once he's off the clock, his work helping those in need begins.

"It's one of those things where it's something I can do, so why not do it and make a difference." said Tillmon.

From hosting events at Woodward, like this family feud fundraiser for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, to volunteering for Transform Rockford, Reggie is a jack of all trades.

"This is the easy part, the hard part is the folks we're trying to help and the daily lives they go through." said Tillmon.

And those around him can attest to exactly that at the office....

"He is an amazing leader within this building, he truly believes in developing people and making sure everybody feels apart of Woodward and that they have an opportunity no matter what their interest is." said Carol Francis, Reggie's coworker of 10 years.

But outside the office as well.

"You can't be in the room and not feel Reggie's presence, and if it's something he's passionate about it even gets higher. " said Francis.

But Reggie remains humble.

"I don't think of myself like that, I just try and do whatever I can." said Tillmon.

Reggie Tillmon. Inspiring 815.

"You do it because it's the right thing to do, and because you can. So that's why I try to help out wherever I can, whenever I have the time, the talent, I'm definitely gonna help." said Tillmon.

By tackling challenges the community faces.