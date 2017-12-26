RFD surprises family with Christmas presents

The Rockford Fire Department is saving Christmas for one Rockford family after their home was nearly destroyed by a fire two weeks ago

"It's really hard because a lot of our -- like we're tied up to a lot of stuff so we didn't have the funds right now after the fires," said Jaime Rivas.

The Rivas are just one of several families being adopted by the Rockford Fire Department this year.

While firefighters typically deliver gifts to the family's home, they made a special exception for the Rivas.

Instead bringing them to the station for a visit with Santa.

"We're out all year long putting out all the fires we see all the devastation it causes families and we would just like to help out when we can other than just showing up and putting the fire out," said Rockford firefighter and paramedic Chad Moe.

RFD delivered presents to 11 other families throughout the Rockford area.