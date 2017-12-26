Woman, two children dead after Arizona shootout

A standoff with police at an Arizona apartment complex came to a tragic end Monday night, with two children and a woman dead.

A pair of loud bangs were caught on camera as officers moved in on the suspect.

Police say after a shootout the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries.

One police officer was injured in the shootout.

The standoff started just before 4pm.

That's when police responding to reports of a shooting found a woman dead of a gunshot wound outside the apartment.

While negotiating with officers, the suspect said that he had killed the two children, an 11 year old and a 10 month old.

Investigators remain on scene.

The officer who was injured was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

