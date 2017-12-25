Rockford Fire blames chimney for house fire

A home in Rockford caught on fire today and officials believe the chimney might be to blame.
The Rockford fire department responded to the 1000 block of Haskell avenue around 5 o'clock today for a possible chimney fire. First responders say they found fire in the wall behind the fireplace. Damage to the house was limited to that area.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
