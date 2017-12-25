First responders celebrating Christmas Day on the job

For these firefighters, working over the holidays is part of the job.

"You get used to it after a while, you have to work the holidays. You miss birthdays, it's just another day at work," said Rockford Fire Captain Tim O'Keefe.

"We want to be here and we're hear for everybody, 24/7, 365," said firefighter and paramedic John Barth.

Another day protecting the community and making sure everyone stays safe for Christmas, just like they do every day of the year.

"Hopefully it's quiet and people are safe and everything is going well for people on the holiday," said Barth.

"Some days we want to be busy.. not on Christmas," added O'Keefe.

And even though these firefighters are giving up their Christmas to keep you safe, it doesn't mean they're not going to have a little fun and have a little bit of decoration around the fire station to celebrate.

With a holiday meal and a mountain of Christmas cookies waiting for them when they get back from calls, these firefighters say the fire station offers a home away from a home around the holidays.

"A lot of goodies that we probably shouldn't be eating.. but it all works out. It's good," said firefighter and paramedic Isaiah Cattage.

"We all get along real well so it's like being with a second family," said Barth.

Bonds that make Christmas day a little brighter for these first responders, as they go about their work keeping you and your family safe.

