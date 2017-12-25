Guatemala to move embassy to Israel

Israel praised Guatemala on Monday for its decision to join the United States in deciding to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Guatemala's embassy is now located near Tel Aviv.

The country's president, Jimmy Morales, announced on Facebook on Sunday, that he had decided to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

The move is in step with President Trump's recent announcement that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and will eventually move the U.S. Embassy there.

Morales said he made his decision after talking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At a meeting on Monday in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he had thanked Morales and that the two countries have "excellent relations."

"God bless you my friend, president Jimmy Morales, god bless both our countries Israel and Guatemala," said Netanyahu.

On Thursday, Guatemala was one of a handful of countries opposing a UN resolution calling on the united states to drop its recognition of Jerusalem.