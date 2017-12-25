Deadly fire breaks out in New York City high-rise Christmas morning

One person is dead and two firefighters injured after a fire in a New York City high-rise on Monday.

Flames shot of out the window of the 35th floor apartment early Christmas morning.

Firefighters say the person who lived in that apartment died.

At this time, firefighters aren't sure what started the fire.

According to officials, it was a tough fire to fight for a couple of reasons... the elevator was slow, firefighters had to climb up the last 10-flights of stairs with their gear and strong winds kept pushing flames into the hallway.

"Due to the wind conditions we tried to deploy a fire blanket to keep the fire from blowing into the hallway to help us access the fire but the conditions were so bad it burned through our window curtains," said FDNY Asst. Chief Joe Woznica. "When you have a wind-driven fire like that it creates a much more dangerous and difficult operations for our members to get into that hallway with the heat and fire conditions that they're facing."

Two firefighters were hurt. One was treated on the scene. The other was taken to a hospital for observation.