Houston man provides thousands with toys and food on Christmas Eve

A Houston businessman who opened his furniture store doors to Hurricane Harvey evacuees brightened up the holidays for thousands of families.

Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack," handed out toys, shoes and food on Christmas Eve to an estimated 10 to 15,000 people.

There were smiles all around as children picked out brand new sneakers and presents.

Mattress Mack famously opened the doors to two of his furniture stores to Hurricane Harvey victims in August, giving them a warm, comfortable place to stay during the historic floods.

"I think it's very awesome that he's giving away for the people who lost a lot things from Harvey," said one Houston resident.

McIngvale also fed thousands of people on Thanksgiving.