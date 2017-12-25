Car pulled out of retention pond in Wisconsin

Divers had to pull a car out of a retention pond Sunday evening up near Beloit, Wisconsin.

Beloit Fire Department says the call came in around 5:30 for a car sinking in a retention pond at the Beloit Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they say the car was starting to fall through the broken ice.

Officials could not say exactly how the car ended up on the ice.

According to dispatch, everybody was out of the vehicle seconds before crews arrived.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water and no one was injured.