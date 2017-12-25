Winter weather across the country brings a white Christmas to so - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winter weather across the country brings a white Christmas to some states

Posted:
(AP and NBC) -

After a night of winter weather, people across the country are waking up to a white Christmas.

The National Weather Service says New Englanders can expect Christmas Day snow to end around midday, with up to 8 inches of accumulation.

It's the same storm that started in Nebraska, swept across Iowa and dumped snow on Chicago.

O'Hare and Midway international airports in Chicago were reporting minor delays averaging 15 minutes on Sunday.

In Connecticut, snowfall rates could reach as much as 1 to 2 inches per hour.

In Boston, strong winds are expected after morning snowfall , with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible.

And across the country in Oregon, winter weather was more ice than snow, stranding some drivers, but still leaving a blanket of white. 

