Armed robbery in Rockford

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Hamilton Ave for an armed robbery just after 9:30 Sunday night.

Officers say the victim was delivering pizza when two suspects approached her armed with handguns and demanded her money and pizza.

The suspects took the items and fled the area on foot.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects are being described as black males, 5'4, in their 20s, wearing dark hoodies and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.