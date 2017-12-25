12 arrested at hotel in Chicago

Chicago authorities say 12 people, including two teenagers, face charges after a gun went off at a hotel room in the city.

Police found a bullet lodged in the wall. No one was injured.

One 24-year-old woman was charged with reckless conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She allegedly rented the hotel to host a party with other guests, who didn't have permission to be on hotel's premises.

Police seized three handguns around 4:30 a.m. from the hotel. The 12 suspects were taken into custody.

The 11 others were charged with criminal trespass. Two were juveniles, ages 16 and 17.

