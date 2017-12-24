Rockford Rescue Mission feeds hundreds at Christmas banquet

The Rockford Rescue Mission set out to make sure our area's most vulnerable had full bellies and hearts this holiday season.

On Saturday, the organization held its annual Christmas banquet.

It's a chance for people to come in, enjoy a warm, home-made meal and a get a free scarf and pair of gloves.

Organizers say they welcomed hundreds of people, those who couldn't afford to have a meal of their own as well as people who just just needed some extra company around the holiday season.

"I can't imagine spending the holidays without family. So, for those people who don't have family, it is a blessing for mission staff to step in and be family for them," said Rockford Rescue Mission communication director Valerie Peterson.

The group says roughly 600 people showed up for this year's event.

