Rockford Police say man beaten during robbery

A man is hospitalized after being attacked and beaten during a robbery, according to Rockford Police.

Police say the robbery happened in the 800 block of 15th Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 6:15 Friday evening to find the victim, who was later taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was in a tan SUV when he was attacked by other people in the same vehicle.

No weapons were used, but officers say suspects punched the victim during the attack.

The suspects demanded money, but took other items from the victim.

Police say the victim was able to get out of the SUV and no money was taken.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the robbery.