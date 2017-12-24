Local girl gives up Christmas presents to help homeless

An 8-year-old Rockford girl says she didn't want any Christmas presents this year.

Instead, Shanon Savo wanted to hand out blankets and bags filled with toiletry items.

The little girl's family says she moved to Rockford recently and noticed the number of people in our area who are in need.

That's why she set out to make their holiday a little brighter.

We asked why she feels it's so important to help these people especially around the holidays...

"Because some people don't care about them and some people and sometimes they get very cold," said Savo.

Th family says those items were donated from local organizations.

