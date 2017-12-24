Rockford Fire surprises family with gifts after house fire

Tragedy turned to joy after some kids got a special Christmas surprise from local firefighters.

"It's really hard because a lot of our... like we're tied up to a lot of stuff, so we didn't have the funds right now after the fires," said adopt-a-family recipient Jaime Rivas.

Each year, the Rockford Fire Department chooses several families for their adopt-a-family program.

It's where fire fighters visit families and deliver Christmas presents to those who may not have the money to buy their own.

But this year, one of those families isn't living in their home right now.

Two weeks ago, part of the Rivas' family home was destroyed during an electrical fire.

So, Rockford Fire wanted to bring them in for a tour of the fire station and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

"We're out all year long putting out all the fires. We see all the devastation it causes families and we would just like to help out when we can other than just showing up and putting the fire out," said Rockford firefighter and paramedic Chad Moe.

Rockford Fire delivered presents to 11 other families throughout the Rockford area.

