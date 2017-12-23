Cassioppi, McPeek Win Dvorak Titles

Two standout seniors on the local wrestling mat won championships at the 30th Al Dvorak Invitational at Harlem High School on Saturday.

Hononegah's Tony Cassioppi and Dakota's Maverick McPeek won the 285# and 220# titles, respectively, capping the 2017 installment of the long-running tournament, bringing some of the best Midwestern high school wrestlers to Machesney Park.

Cassioppi, who will wrestle at Iowa next year, is ranked as one of the top heavyweights in the nation, and easily took care of Iowa City West's Guy Snow, winning via tech fall by a 23-8 margin.

McPeek earned a signature win during his senior campaign for the Indians, defeating Aric Bohn of Mukwanago (WI), 2-1, in overtime.