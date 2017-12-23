IceHogs Beat Griffins in Shootout, Sweep Home Set

For the second straight night, the Rockford IceHogs needed extra time to defeat a division opponent, this time dispatching the Grand Rapids Griffins, 3-2, in a shootout at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

After a Friday night overtime victory over the Chicago Wolves, the Griffins scored with just two seconds left in regulation to force the extra period. Jeff Glass stopped all of Grand Rapids' shootout attempts, with Viktor Svedberg scoring the only goal in the skills competition to hand the IceHogs their second straight win.

David Kampf and Tomas Jurco scored the regulation goals for Rockford, with Glass making 31 saves in his second straight start. The IceHogs are off until next Thursday, when they visit the Iowa Wild. Their next home game is on Friday, December 29, also against Iowa.