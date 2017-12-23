Freeport Police arrest man for robbing gas station

A Freeport man is behind bars after police say he robbed a Mobil gas station located along S. West Avenue in Freeport on Friday.

Freeport Police say they responded to the robbery on Friday, December 21, around 8:15 p.m.

The gas station cashier provided officers a description of the robber who's face was reportedly covered during the incident. Police say they were not able to locate the suspect in the area.

On December 22, detectives say information from a citizens led them to a home on the 600 block of N. Turner Avenue in Freeport.

That's where 26-year-old Jess Filson was taken into custody. After an investigation, Filson was charged for two felonies, including robbery.

Police say Filson is being lodged at the Stephenson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The Freeport Police Department expressed gratitude for the citizen who came forward with information on this case, saying it's a great example of how crimes can be solved when the general public and the police work together.