California police arrest man for alleged plot to bomb San Francisco pier

A California man is under arrest for planning to bomb a pier on Christmas Day.
Twenty-six year old Everitt Jameson was taken into custody by the FBI following months of investigation.
He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
According to a report, Jameson showed much interest and support for terror attacks after the NYC pick-up truck attack on October 31.
He also named Pier 39 in San Francisco as a target location.
Jameson father says he is speechless about what happened.
"Right now, it's just really unbelievable.. that's my son.. never saw it coming, not a once," said Gordon Jameson.
As a result Jameson's house was raided, inside FBI found numerous weapons along with a letter signed to ISIS.
The 26-year-old appeared in a federal court in Fresno on Friday.
If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 dollar fine.
