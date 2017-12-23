California police arrest man for alleged plot to bomb San Francisco pier

A California man is under arrest for planning to bomb a pier on Christmas Day.

Twenty-six year old Everitt Jameson was taken into custody by the FBI following months of investigation.

He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to a report, Jameson showed much interest and support for terror attacks after the NYC pick-up truck attack on October 31.

He also named Pier 39 in San Francisco as a target location.

Jameson father says he is speechless about what happened.

"Right now, it's just really unbelievable.. that's my son.. never saw it coming, not a once," said Gordon Jameson.

As a result Jameson's house was raided, inside FBI found numerous weapons along with a letter signed to ISIS.

The 26-year-old appeared in a federal court in Fresno on Friday.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 dollar fine.