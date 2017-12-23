Rockford Art Deli sees influx of last minute holiday shoppers

The clock is ticking for shoppers to find that perfect gift just in time for Christmas.

The Rockford Art Deli says the week before Christmas is usually one of its busiest weeks of the year.

That's because shoppers are either trying to find the perfect mug or tee shirt with a Rockford touch or take advantage of the shop's free print day.

It's an event where customers can bring in any shirt or buy one for $10 and have it printed for free.

"I think that's a trend every year no matter where you are," Britney Lindgren, the owner of Rockford Art Deli says. "You know you want to keep looking for the perfect gift so we definitely have a lot of people in here searching for something for their friends and family."

If you didn't have enough time to get out today, the Rockford Art Deli says it will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.