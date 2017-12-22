Winnebago Beats Byron in Forreston Holiday Tournament Title Game - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago Beats Byron in Forreston Holiday Tournament Title Game

Posted:
FORRESTON (WREX) -

Winnebago captured its fourth Forreston Holiday Tournament championship in the last six seasons, beating Byron 68-49 in the tournament finale on Friday.

The Big Northern rivals played a tightly contested first quarter, ending in a 16-16 tie before the Indians took a 31-28 lead into the intermission. Winnebago came out of the locker room with a fury, starting the third quarter with a 13-0 run before taking a 56-40 lead after that period before running away with the victory over the Tigers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.