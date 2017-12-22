IceHogs Snap Three-Game Skid with Win over Wolves

The Rockford IceHogs enjoyed the comforts of home at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, beating the Chicago Wolves, 3-2 in overtime.

After Alexandre Fortin and former IceHog Brandon Pirri traded goals in the first period, Chicago's Tobias Lindberg beat Jeff Glass on a breakaway to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead after two periods. David Kampf's goal just 39 seconds into the third period proved to be enough to send the game to an extra period, when Darren Raddysh scored with just 25 seconds left in overtime to hand the IceHogs the victory.

Glass made 23 saves in net for Rockford, who improves to 16-11-1-1 on the season. They're back home on Saturday against Grand Rapids with a 6:00 pm puck drop, their last home game until December 29.