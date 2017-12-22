Somber anniversary for Rockford Police fallen comrade

December 22 would have been the day fallen Officer Jaimie Cox celebrated his first-year anniversary as a Rockford cop. It was on that day in 2016 Officer Cox was sworn into office.

Officer Cox was killed on November 6, 2017 after a traffic stop. He died of blunt force trauma. The person he pulled over, Eddie Patterson, was also killed. Patterson was shot to death. Details of exactly what happened that night are still under investigation.

Cox's swearing-in ceremony was at Memorial Hall in Rockford on Dec. 22, 2016.