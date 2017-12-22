Traffic light removed at intersection near Public Safety Building

A downtown intersection might look a little different for the next few weeks.



That's because Rockford officials are trying to see if West State and North Court streets still need traffic signals. The city says traffic patterns have changed in that area and the intersection may no longer warrant the signals.



For the next 60 days, the signals will be covered up by bags and drivers will use stop signs instead.



"Just to see how traffic handles it. If it backs up traffic, if it causes accidents or if pedestrians have issues, then we'll consider not removing the signals and spending the money to upgrade it," says Jeremy Carter, traffic engineer for the City of Rockford.



Carter says the main reason for the study is because of people walking in the area, mainly headed to court or getting to the bus station.