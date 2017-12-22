Chicago man killed in Lee County crash

One man is killed after a crash Thursday in Lee County.



Illinois State Police say the victim is 23-year-old Joseph Clark of Chicago.



The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the milepost 89 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39.



Investigators say Clark's vehicle left the road and rolled several times. He was thrown from the vehicle.



Authorities took him to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he died of his injuries.