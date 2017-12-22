Former North Boone H.S. teacher sentenced in sex assault case

A former North Boone High School teacher convicted after having sex with a student will go to prison, according to the Boone County State's Attorney's Office.



Sarah Myers pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of criminal sexual assault.



She was sentenced today to 10 years in prison; she must serve 85 percent of that. Once she is released, she'll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.



Back in April, a student came forward and reported he had been in a sexual relationship with Myers since November of 2016.



Charges are pending against Myers in Champaign County as well, where one of the reported incidents with the student took place.