Tracking Santa's Journey Around the World

Santa has a very busy day ahead of him! Santa, Rudolph, and all of the other reindeer are on their way to deliver presents to all the boys and girls across the world. We can track Santa with the help of our friends at NORAD Headquarters. NORAD has a very powerful radar system. Once Santa's sleigh has lifted off from the North Pole, satellites can track his journey across the globe. NORAD also has SantaCams, which are high-tech cameras that are in many different places across the world. These cameras are only used on Christmas Eve, December 24th! These cameras are specially designed to captures images of Santa and his reindeer.

NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route. You can follow his journey on The Official Santa Tracker all throughout the day today. We can't know for certain when Santa will arrive in the Stateline, but we know from history that he only arrives when children are asleep! Santa usually arrives sometime between 9:00 PM and midnight on Christmas Eve. If children are awake and Santa arrives, he will move on to the next house. Don't worry, he'll come back later, but only when all the kids are asleep!

Santa does not experience time the way we do! He has a lot of work to do. While Christmas Eve lasts 24 hours for us, it might last weeks or even months to Santa. He has a very important job and does not want to rush delivering presents to all the boys and girls across the world. Santa visits all the homes where children believe in him. Historically, he starts in the Pacific and then travels west. He will visit Australia and New Zealand and shoot up to Asia. He has a lot of ground to cover making it all the way over to Africa and then Europe. Then he crosses the Atlantic Ocean on his sleigh and visits South America, Canada, and the United States.

Santa's route can be affected by weather, but luckily we don't have any major weather concerns in the Stateline. Make sure to leave out some milk and cookies for him and don't forget that the reindeer love carrots too!

Have a very Merry Christmas!