Freeport making final push for Red Kettle Donations

Donations for Freeport's Red Kettle campaign have come up short so far this year.

However, some generous people in town are trying to help it reach its goal.

Friday and Saturday-- all donations made to Freeport Salvation Army Kettles will be matched up to $10,000.

The Salvation Army set a goal of $146,000 this year for its Red Kettle campaign. Money it says will help people in need in the area.

It's about $25,000 short of that goal and hopes the match will help it reach that number.

