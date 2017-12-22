Dick Enberg dies at 82 years old

Sad news from the sports world Thursday night.

The San Diego Padres have confirmed, legendary hall of fame broadcaster Dick Enberg has died... He was 82.

Known for his familiar "Oh My!" calls, Enberg was one of the countries best known sports voices.

He worked for NBC Sports, CBS, and ESPN before ending his legendary career as the primary play-by-play television voice of the San Diego Padres.

He retired in 2016 after seven seasons in San Diego.

