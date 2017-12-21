Pastor Melvin Brown speaks about Oda Poole settlement

On Monday Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he hoped the city could move on after it settled with Oda Poole a police officer at the center of a controversial shooting and wrongful termination suit.

But today, one outspoken voice in all of this says justice was not served.

Oda Poole will get 700,000, more pension money and health insurance for ten years as part of his settlement with the city of Rockford for wrongful termination.

Poole was involved in the controversial shooting death of Mark Anthony Barmore back in 2009.

Barmore ran into the basement of a daycare at Kingdom Authority Church and was confronted by Poole and another officer Stan North.

Police say Barmore tried to take Poole's weapon when Poole fired his gun grazing Barmore's neck. Officer north then shot Barmore 4 times killing him.

Pastor Melvin Brown who preaches at kingdom authority and whose wife was the director of the daycare where the shooting happened says it's not fair to see Oda Poole reach this settlement.

"What those officers did not care about a bullet hitting one of those innocent kids. Thank God it didn't happen. Now he walks away with $700,000 and a full pension." said Brown

On Monday, Mayor McNamara acknowledged that getting to the settlement has been a long road for the city but he hopes the city can move on now.