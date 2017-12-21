Man shot in the middle of the day on Rockford's west side

A man is shot on Rockford's west side Wednesday morning and police need your help finding the shooter.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North Independence Avenue shortly before noon Wednesday. When police arrived they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the local hospital. Police later figured out he was shot while walking on the 800 block of Oakley Avenue. Officials say the suspect was a man firing from a black sedan.

If you have any information you are being asked to contract Rockford Police.