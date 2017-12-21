Rockford company funding safe ride home program on NYE

The New Year's Eve Safe Ride Home Program in Winnebago County is coming back.

The program was canceled by the Sheriff's Office earlier this month due to a lack of funding. But a Rockford company decided to foot the bill to keep it going.

"We're happy to take over funding for it for this year," said Mike LaMonica Jr., president of LaMonica Beverages.

The Sheriff's Office offered this service in the past to get people home safely in the county who'd been out celebrating and drinking.

LaMonica said when he heard it was being canceled this year, he knew he had to do something.

"People should have fun on New Year's Eve. It really is all about having fun. We believe in the responsible consumption of alcohol but we don't want people driving after they've had to much to drink. This safe ride home solves a lot of those problems," he said.



The rides are offered from 10 p.m. New Year's Eve to 5 a.m. New Year's Day. If you need a ride you can call: 815-639-4674