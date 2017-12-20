Santa visits Swedes' pediatric unit

It's that time of year where kids start to get very excited about a guy in red coming to town.
That time came a little early for some kids in SwedishAmerican's pediatric unit. Santa made a special visit to give out gifts and listen to kids Christmas wishes.
It's a special time for all at the hospital.
"When you see your client or a child you've been working with come and be able to walk up to Santa, it's wonderful," SwedishAmerican Outpatient Therapy Supervisor, Tricia Sawyer said.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.