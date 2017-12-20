Santa visits Swedes' pediatric unit - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Santa visits Swedes' pediatric unit

It's that time of year where kids start to get very excited about a guy in red coming to town.

That time came a little early for some kids in SwedishAmerican's pediatric unit. Santa made a special visit to give out gifts and listen to kids Christmas wishes.

It's a special time for all at the hospital.

"When you see your client or a child you've been working with come and be able to walk up to Santa, it's wonderful," SwedishAmerican Outpatient Therapy Supervisor, Tricia Sawyer said.

