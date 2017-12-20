Illinois lawmakers weigh in on state's declining population

When it comes to U.S. population, Illinois is taking one of the hardest hits.

New numbers from the u.S. Census bureau show roughly 33-thousand people left the state between July 2016 and July 2017.

A bigger drop than any other state in the country.

"We're a state of 13 million people, we're still a large state. Thirty-three thousand out of 13 million, that's still a relatively small percentage, but clearly you want to head in the right direction when it comes to population," said Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman.

It's a direction that's bumped Illinois to the sixth largest state behind Pennsylvania.

We reached out to Governor Rauner's office who had this to say about the drop...



"Illinois is rich with resources and a skilled workforce, but it has been hindered by many years of over-regulation and high taxes. Today, we see further evidence that jobs and people are being pushed across our borders."

However, over the past three years of Rauner's term, Springfield has failed to turn the numbers around, and lawmakers are split on what's to blame and how to fix the problem.

Republican Senator Dave Syverson favors a jobs-centered approach.

"It comes to the cost of manufacturing and if we can fix that we can grow as fast as Pennsylvania or Ohio," said Syverson.

Across the aisle Stadelman takes a different view.



"We need a strong education system. We need a well-trained workforce to keep manufacturers here and keep them. So, if I'm going to look at solutions, I am going to look at ones like that," said Stadelman.

With the statehouse split and compromise not a common word in Springfield, only time will tell if lawmakers can agree on a solution and work together to boost Illinois' population.