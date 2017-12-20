Crash 1 donates car to family in need - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Christmas came early in a big way for one Rockford woman.

Today Micky Milton was given a car.

The young mother says she spends up to 300 dollars a month on a bus and taxi fees just to get to work. But today, MetLife donated a 2015 Chrysler 200 to the mother in need. It's safe to say, this Christmas will be one she won't soon forget.

"I didn't know I was going to win, and when I did I started crying," Micky said.

Crash 1 Collision Center fixed the car before giving it to Micky.

