State tries to spur business growth by leveling the playing field

Starting up a business and keeping it from leaving town was once a hard sell in Illinois.

"It can be a barrier to those looking to starting a business and having that sticker shock especially and what is that in relation to other states," says Karl Franzen, the economic development coordinator business liaison for the City of Rockford.

That barrier was a $500 LLC start up fee a number that topped the nation. But today, Gov. Bruce Rauner slashed that cost to $150.

"This opens to small businesses that are trying to create businesses and create jobs on a boot strap more opportunities," Franzen says.

And Franzen believes this is an important step for the state -- and for the City of Rockford.

"This was a situation where small businesses see that and it can become a big barrier when they're faced with all the other start up costs," he says.

This change in fee puts Illinois in a much more competitive spot with surrounding states. Indiana $90, Iowa $50, Wisconsin $150, Missouri $105, Kentucky $40 -- all still cheaper, but the gap is shrinking.

"We know businesses have a choice and we want to support the entrepreneurs who are creating creating businesses and then creating employment opportunities," he says.

The Rockford Small Business Development Center says the extra savings is a step in the right direction -- but warns leaders need to be cautiously optimistic about the impact this change will actually have.

"I think it will be a flurry of growth, but I don't think it will be a tremendous flurry. But, I do think it will be another advantage small business owners have in order to go into business. That's just one more thing that they don't have to be overly concerned with," says Bo Borger, the director of the Small Business Development Center.

While success is not guaranteed from this change -- many believe it's a step in the right direction.

The state says it also cut the annual filing fee for those LLCs from $250 dollars to $75.



