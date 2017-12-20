Local players take advantage of early signing period

The first Wednesday in February has long been the official National Signing Day for college football recruits. This year, the NCAA added an early signing period, which essentially replaces the February date, with a majority of Rockford area football players choosing to sign in the early period.

That includes Anthony McKinney, a Harlem grad who signed to play at Texas Christian. McKinney was a late bloomer at Harlem and played the past two years at Iowa Western Community College, blossoming into a high major recruit, ultimately choosing TCU to compete in the Big 12.

"It's been a long road coming," McKinney said. "It's been a huge journey. I really didn't see myself here. If you asked me two years ago, I wouldn't have seen myself here. I'm really glad and grateful for it."

McKinney decided to return to Harlem to sign his letter of intent so he could be around family and friends on his big day.

"It makes it very meaningful having one last memory at the school I've grown up knowing and love," McKinney said.

Four other football players signed letter to compete at the FCS level, including a pair of Illinois State Redbirds. Pearl City's Peyton Asche and Guilford's Julian Haynie both signed to play for Rockford native Brock Spack's Redbirds, and the families of each player attended one another's signing ceremonies Wednesday.

Asche has known for a long time that he wanted to play college football.

"I told my dad when I was really little I wanted to play college football," Asche said. "It's a very important day and very special to have all my family and friends here to come watch me. I'm really proud and excited to go play for ISU."

Haynie will play defensive back in college, and he's ready to take the next step in his football career.

"It's been a long time coming," Haynie said. "Just all the work that everybody around me has put in to help me get to this point. I'm really thankful for it. I'm blessed. I can't appreciate them any more. It's really nice."

Forreston's Sam Barkalow also made a college commitment, signing his letter of intent to play at Western Illinois. He appreciates everything the Forreston community has given him through the years.

"It's a great day," Barkalow said. "I've been working for this for a long time. I have to credit Forreston High School. My parents have set me up great academically and athletically, everything I need to succeed at the next level."

Auburn also has another player going to the college ranks. Lineman Keivon Walston signed to play at Indiana State, where he says they plan to use him on the offensive line.

"It's a very exciting moment," Walston said. "I'm living my dream. My dream became a reality."

The early signing period runs through Friday, while the traditional National Signing Day is set for Feb. 7, 2018.