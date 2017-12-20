CEO of Rockford Housing Authority stepping down

After just three months on the job, Rockford Housing Authority's CEO Larry Williams is leaving his position.

Williams has taken a new job with the District of Columbia Housing Authority.

"He's made important contributions to RHA in a short period of time, earning wide respect across the organization for his achievements and personal integrity. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together." said Jerry Lumpkins, RHA Board Chairman and Bridge Rockford Alliance President.

Williams was previously the head of Freeport's Housing Authority. He transitioned to RHA on September 18 of this year. That was after its former CEO, Ron Clewer, resigned in April.

"I want to give my deepest gratitude to all who have been supportive of the organization and of me personally: staff, board members, and, of course, our community partners," said Williams.

Williams' last day is December 29.