Jakubowski sentenced to 14 years in prison

Joseph Jakubowski, the man that stole from a Janesville gun shop and lead police on a massive manhunt will spend 14 years in federal prison.

Jakubowski asked the judge to either set him free or to give him the death penalty.

He also said if he were let out... he would do it again.

Jakubowski was convicted in September of two weapons charges stemming from the April 4 theft.

The theft from a gun store in Janesville set off a 10-day manhunt.



