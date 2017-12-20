Man accused of beating DCFS worker faces attempted murder charge - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man accused of beating DCFS worker faces attempted murder charge

CARROLL COUNTY (WREX) -

The man accused of brutally beating a DCFS worker is now charged with attempted murder, according to court records.  

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Sucher struck 59-year-old Pamela Knight repeatedly in the head at a home near Sterling. She was there to get a 2-year-old out of the home. 

She suffered brain injuries and was in a coma at a Rockford hospital. She has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility. 

Sucher was arrested in October in Dixon and originally charged with aggravated battery. Those charges were increased earlier this week. 

