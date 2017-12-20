31-year-old killed in crash near Nicholas Conservatory

The Winnebago County Coroner says 31-year-old Nikolas Williams was killed Tuesday in a crash on North Second Street near the Nicholas Conservatory.



Police say he was turning in to the Conservatory when a car from the opposite direction hit him. The impact of the crash sent both drivers crashing in to a third car.



Williams was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. The coroner says the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and chest. Everyone else in the car had minor injuries.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.